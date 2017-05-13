Mother’s Day 2017: Here’s a list of deals
HARTFORD — Mother’s Day, a day where it’s all about the moms. If you’re looking for some places to celebrate with her, check out some deals going on.
- Amazon – The company is having a spring hardware sale on its Echo smart speaker, Kindle line, and Fire HD 8 tablet.
- Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar: Moms Eat Free. Located at Mohegan Sun, Uncasville. Phone: (860) 886- 9464.
- Boston Market: $5 off any meal purchase of four or more.
- Hooters: Mom’s eat for FREE.
- Lyman Orchards Mother’s Day Brunch: Located at 3 Lyman Road, Middlefield. Phone: 860-349-1793.
- Outback Steak House: All locations.
- Red Lobster: All locations beginning at 10:30 a.m.
- Ruby Tuesdays – Get $15 in gift cards for every $50 gift cards you purchase at all locations.
- Ruth Chris Steak House: 2513 Berlin Turnpike, Newington. Saturday or Sunday, she’ll get $25 toward a future visit. Phone: (860) 666-2202.
- Stanley Golf: Mom’s play for free after 12 p.m. Located at 245 Hartford Road, New Britain, CT. Phone: (860) 827-8570.
- Starbucks: Half off their Frappuccino’s from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. which ends Sunday.
- Six Flags New England – Save up to 50 percent off. Located at 1623 Main St, Agawam, MA. Phone: (413) 786-9300.
It is suggested to check in before arriving just in case times and deals change.
41.763711 -72.685093