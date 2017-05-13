Rain Saturday into overnight hours; scattered showers into Sunday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our weather will stay dry tonight before a wet, chilly Mother's Day weekend gets underway. If you have outdoor plans with Mom it's time to start thinking about plan B! We are anticipating 1"-2" of widespread rain but there could be higher amounts up to 3" in some heavier rain bands.

Saturday will start off cloudy with rain developing in the morning for areas west of the CT River. Locations east of I-91 as will hang on to the drier weather a little longer with rain beginning in the early/mid afternoon. Rain will start off light then become steadier and heavier. The heaviest rain will come down Saturday night into early Sunday morning (before daybreak). During this time street flooding or minor river flooding is possible.

Steady rain early Mother's Day morning will taper to scattered showers, cloudy and cool conditions. There's a slight chance some areas could see a little brightening but no promises!

Showers will linger into your Monday before a well-deserved warming trend gets underway next week. By the middle of next week get ready for summer as we will be into the 80s!

Forecast Details:

Today: Rain develops in the morning to early afternoon, becoming steady and eventually heavy at times, especially late-day and at night. Becoming breezy/windy. High: 50s.

Sunday: Heaviest rain ends early in the morning. Light rain/drizzle in the morning, scattered showers in the afternoon. High: 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few showers. High: Low 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: Low 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High: Near 80.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, very warm. High: Mid 80s.

