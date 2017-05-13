× Teen biker injured at Powder Ridge Resort in Middlefield

MIDDLEFIELD — Firefighters said one person was sent to the hospital after falling off his mountain bike Saturday morning.

Around 10:14 a.m., Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company said they responded to a report of an injured person at Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort. When they arrived, they said they treated a 14-year-old male who had fallen from a mountain bike.

Firefighters said “Due to the mechanism of the injury the Life Star medical transport Helicopter was requested. The Life Star helicopter then transported the patient to Hartford Hospital for his injuries.”

The condition of the patient is unknown at this time.

Powder Ridge Resort was hosting its ‘Cycling Breakaway Benefit’ event during the time of this incident, but it is unknown if the teen injured was participating in the event.

