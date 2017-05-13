The Stan Simpson Show: Local gospel singer releases album

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A school teacher and married mother of three, Melissa Oretade has recently released her debut album. “The Only God.”

Melissa is a Christian singer and songwriter, who aims to share the love of Jesus Christ through songs of inspiration which provide encouragement and motivation.

Her music and the strength of her voice resonates with listeners because each song is based on personal experiences of wrestling with the past to gain triumphs through the Lord in the present.

To learn more about Melissa, click here.