The Stan Simpson Show: New law firm in Orchard represents men going through divorce

HARTFORD -- For years, there have been spirited conversations about whether there is equity in the divorce process. After a marriage has failed, some believe the court system is biased toward women when it comes to child custody, visitation rights, alimony and child support.

The Cordell & Cordell Law Firm has carved its niche in representing divorcing dads. The demand is so high, the firm recently opened an office in Hartford.

In the two part segment, Stan Simpson talks with the firm’s attorney Phyllis MacCuthcheon about this intensifying advocacy for disgruntled dads.

