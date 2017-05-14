× A special Mother’s Day for Quinnipiac medical school graduate and new mom

HAMDEN — It was a Mother’s Day to remember as a new mom collected her diploma from medical school along with her 9-month-old son.

Abigail Gurall of Branford celebrated her first Mother’s Day with her son Jack, and the first class of students that received their medical degrees from the Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University.

Gurall, 33, gave birth to her first child last August. She starts her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford next month. The first 58 students from the medical school graduated on Sunday.

“I guess Mother’s Day will be my day,” she said. “It’s really a dream come true. Here I am with my nine-month-old, getting my medical degree and going into an OB/GYN residency. It’s an exciting time,” said Gurall.