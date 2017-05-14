× Campbell named New Haven police chief

NEW HAVEN — Officials in the office of Mayor Toni Harp have confirmed that interim chief Anthony Campbell will be New Haven’s new police chief.

A spokesman for the city confirmed that Campbell was named to the position after a search and interview process. The city expects to make the official announcement later this week.

While Harp often credited former Chief Dean Esserman, who resigned last September, with drastically reducing crime and re-energizing New Haven’s community policing efforts, Campbell said at the time of his appointment to the interim position that officers should be more engaged with the community and businesses. He believes he’s the man to implement the plan.

“In many instances, there has been an ‘us-versus-them’ mentality,” said Campbell, of the relationship between the police and the public. “I believe that I, as an African-American male, can help bridge that gap.”

Among his goals: