Connecticut Sun opens 2017 WBNA season hosting Atlanta Dream

UNCASVILLE- The Connecticut Sun opened the 2017 WNBA season by hosting the Atlanta Dream who have a couple of Connecticut connections on the roster.

First off New Haven native and Hillhouse grad Bria Holmes in your second year in the league has worked her way into the starting line up for the Dream. She finished with 15 points and 4 boards.

Also on the Atlanta roster Tiffany Hayes, the one time Husky, dropped in a team high 19 points and 6 boards. For the Sun Morgan Tuck chipped in a game high 21 points and Courtney Willams added 18 but that wasn’t enough as Atlanta spoiled the Sun’s opening night with 81-74 win.