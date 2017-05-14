Fire destroys historic synagogue in Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN, NY -- Fire destroyed an historic synagogue in Manhattan Sunday evening.

Firefighters responded to 60 Norfolk Street on the Lower East Side in New York around 7 p.m. The fire quickly grew to a 3-alarm fire inside the abandoned building.

Fire officials say no one was hurt in the fire.

The synagogue, Beth Hamedrash Hagodol, was founded in 1850 and at one point, was one of the oldest Russian Jewish Orthodox congregations in the country. In 2007, the synagogue was abandon due to lack of attendees.