Memorial service set for wife of ESPN broadcaster

CHESHIRE — A memorial service has been set in Connecticut for Katherine Ann Berman, the wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman.

Sixty-seven-year-old Berman, of Cheshire, was killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash Tuesday afternoon in Woodbury.

The Hartford Courant reports that Berman’s family is holding a memorial service for family and friends Wednesday at the Seymour St. John Chapel at Choate Rosemary Hall School in Wallingford. Berman’s children attended the school.

The burial will be at the convenience of the family in Cheshire Hillside Cemetery.

Police say Katherine Ann Berman’s car struck the rear of a driver’s SUV and both veered off the road. Her car went down an embankment and overturned in a body of water. The other driver was also killed.