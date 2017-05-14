× Moms, children take part in Vernon tradition

VERNON — For the past 38 years, the Mother’s Day Dash in Vernon has been a springtime tradition.

Running, jogging and walking moms along with their children got active for the special day.

Sunday’s race was met with rainy skies but families didn’t let it dampen their spirits.

“It was very hard but I felt accomplished because it was with the person who turned me into a mom so I just walk, run push to the finish line,” said Shaneil Stevenson.

The race catered to many different teams, with 17 age groups as well as mother-son and mother-daughter divisions.

Kids aged 8 and under participated in a 1-k fun run.