Salem goes to the dogs with annual dog show

SALEM — Hundreds of dogs, breeders, handlers and enthusiasts gathered at the Salem Community Park this weekend for the 55th Nutmeg Cluster Dog Show.

The show serves as a kick-off the outdoor dog show season

The show is sanctioned by the American Kennel Club.

Purebred dogs compete for best-on-breed, best-in-group and best in show

Among other activities, there’s a puppy show for dogs 4 to 6 months old.

All members of the club volunteer differently, some maintain the grounds, while others coordinate parking.

It’s a place for people interested in a breed to interact with breeders and the dogs themselves and find out if that type of dog would be good to blend with your family.

