Scattered showers, chance for sun on Mother’s Day; partly sunny Monday

Get ready for a wet start to Mother's Day as the steady rain will taper off to drizzle and a few left over morning showers. Believe it or not, there is a good chance of seeing a little sunshine this afternoon for our Moms. We are still anticipating 1"-2" of widespread rainfall with locally higher amounts in some heavier rain bands by time the storm completely moves away Monday morning.

The steady rain will taper to scattered showers by the morning and it will remain cloudy and cool through midday. Again, there is a growing chance that many areas could see a little sunshine by the afternoon and temporarily dry out before a few scattered showers sweeps through the area late Sunday evening.

The storm will slowly pull away with one more round of showers early Monday, before a well-deserved warming trend gets underway by the middle of the week. High pressure will swing out of Canada and move off the mid Atlantic Coast and drive summer heat around the back-side of the high in our direction Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will reach the 80s for both days before a cold front drops the temperatures back in the 70s by Friday! Get ready for a large dose of summer warmth!

Forecast Details:

Today: Some showers around at times, but not a washout. Looking for some sun this afternoon, especially in western CT. There is the chance for a scattered shower late in the afternoon/evening. High: 58-63.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a lingering shower or two. Lows: 40s.

Monday: Chance for a few early showers, then becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. High: 60-65.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: Low 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High: Low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, very warm. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny, a bit cooler, but still nice. High: 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 70s.

