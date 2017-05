HARTFORD — It was a day to celebrate mothers, grandmothers and those who provide a motherly influence in our lives.

You can share yours by emailing us at share61@fox61.com, tag us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, send them through the FOX61 app, or use the “submit” button below (desktop only).

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

41.765508 -72.687367