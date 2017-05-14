× State Police identify body found near Lisbon boat launch, detectives investigating

LISBON — State Police say they have identified the body they found Saturday as Diane Houchins, 49, of Taftville.

Around 7:05 a.m. Saturday, Troop E from Montville responded to S. Burnham Highway boat launch for what they say was an untimely death.

Houchins was discovered in the Shetucket River, deceased.

Detectives from the Eastern District Major Crimes responded to the scene and have assumed the investigation. There is no criminal aspect to the incident, police say.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a post-mortem examination in order to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone who thinks they may have information is asked to please contact Detectives at Troop E at 860-848-6500 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. Police say all calls will remain confidential.