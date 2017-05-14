The Real Story: Opioid crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- With Connecticut now ranking fifth in the nation in the number of opioid overdose deaths, there is bipartisan support for a new bill that, among other things, imposes new controls on prescriptions for pain killers, and the storage and disposal of the drugs.

Connecticut ranks 5th for ER visits Massachusetts had the highest number. And Rhode Island came in third.

Connecticut’s Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services: 1-800-563-4086 hotline locates an assessment center near you. The assessment centers can help determine which treatment program is right for the individual, depending on the level of addiction.

Guests:

Rep. Jason Perillo (R) Shelton

Jerry Shwab, COO, High Watch Recovery Center, Kent