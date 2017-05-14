The Real Story: Republican Micah Welintukonis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- We continue our series of interviews with candidates exploring a run for governor in next year’s election.

This week, we speak with Republican Micah Welintukonis, a US Army veteran who was seriously injured in a suicide bombing, while serving in Afghanistan.

He talks about his reasons for running, his experience and priorities. He also explains why he has chosen to withdraw from the Citizens Election Program, which provides public funding for campaigns.

On May 1st 2017, Welintukonis said he’s decided to withdraw from Connecticut’s Citizen Election Program. “I will not use taxpayers’ dollars to fund my campaign. I’m leaving it up to the voters to decide who they would like to contribute to.”