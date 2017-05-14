The Real Story: State employee layoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The pace of negotiations between the Malloy administration and the state employee unions is picking up, with only 3 ½ weeks remaining

in the legislative session.

The governor’s office is seeking $700M in contract concessions, to help balance the state budget for the next two years.

Lori Pelletier, President of the state AFL-CIO, while not taking part in the talks, discusses the challenges of reaching an agreement, given that the unions agreed to significant givebacks, during the two previous budget cycles.

The administration had to take immediate action to curb a more than $400 million current fiscal year deficit. The state is facing a projected budget deficit of more than $4 billion over the next two years.