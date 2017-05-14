Trump to deliver commencement address at Coast Guard Academy

NEW LONDON — The U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London is welcoming Republican President Donald Trump this week to deliver a commencement address.

Trump is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the invitation-only graduation ceremony on Wednesday morning.

Each year, the president delivers the commencement address at one of the U.S. military service academies.

Cadets at the academy pursue a four-year program for a bachelor of science degree. They pay no tuition and are required to serve in the Coast Guard for five years following graduation.

President Obama spoke at the commencement ceremony in 2011 and 2015. President George W. Bush spoke in 2003 and 2007.

The sitting President addresses the graduates at one of the four military academies each year, during their term of office. In other years, the sitting Vice President, the Homeland Security Secretary and other high-ranking officials speak.

FOX61 is planning on carrying the speech live on air and online around noon.