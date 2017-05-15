× As home foundations crumble, so do town coffers

WILLINGTON — A growing number of homeowners with crumbling foundations in part of the state are seeking financial relief from their town halls.

An Associated Press review of the 36 communities identified as potentially having homes affected by the mineral pyrrhotite found more than $1.2 million in local property taxes have been relinquished following reassessments of roughly 500 properties.

Local officials said that figure is just a small fraction of how much revenue they will ultimately have to forgo.

Tolland Town Manager Steven Werbner said many people are still afraid to come forward because they’re concerned about possible problems with their banks and insurers.

The problem has been traced to a nearby quarry.