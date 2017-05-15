× Branford woman accused of assaulting, biting, spitting at Hamden cops

HAMDEN — A Branford woman is facing several charges after police said she attacked and assaulted multiple officers.

On Saturday, May 13, officers in Hamden were called to a fight on Treadwell Street around 11:30 p.m. When officers got there, they found Wisdom South, 21, who had facial injuries. She told police that she was assaulted. That’s when, police said, South attacked an officer, biting him in the hand and leg, before running towards Treadwell Street.

Police said they caught up with her a few moments later near Leeder Hill Drive. During the arrest, South continued to assault officers, police said. She kicked an officer and then spit blood-filled saliva into the face of two officers, they said.

South was transported to police headquarters where she kicked another officer and then spit into another officer’s face, police said.

Police said their investigation revealed that South was not assaulted and that she lied to police. She’s accused of breaking into the car of an employee at a local business and stealing the employee’s backpack. The employee chased her, and she dropped the backpack. South then “tripped” on a curb, before falling to the ground, police said. She then “spit blood” on another employee of the business and threatened to stab him.

South is charged with four counts of assault on a police officer, assault in the 3rd degree, burglary in the 3rd degree, larceny in the 6th degree, threatening in the 2nd degree, interfering with a police officer and breach of peace. South was held on $100,000 bond, is due in court in Meriden on May 26.