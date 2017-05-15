× Company says coconut water ‘squid free’ after woman shares photos

GOSHEN, NY – A New York woman’s social media post about a substance she said she found in a bottle of coconut water has many shaken up, according to FOX Carolina.

On Apr. 26, Barbara Kline of Goshen, New York said she was enjoying her favorite beverage – Vita Coco coconut water- when she found something bizarre in the the container.

Photos she posted of a grotesque, squid-like thing have been shared more than 68,000 times.

“Just looking at it makes me sick,” she said in one of the Facebook posts.

Kline said she vomited for multiple days after consuming part of the unknown substance. She reportedly sought medical attention and contacted Vita Coco.

In a press release, the company assured it is “squid free.”

