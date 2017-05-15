Enter to win a luxury suite for 20 to a UConn Football home game!
-
UConn schedule features Boston College game at Fenway
-
UConn Head Coach Randy Edsall previews comeback season
-
UConn once again dominates conference postseason awards
-
Former Husky football player has success by staying in state
-
UConn fans got their first look at Edsall’s new Huskies in Friday’s Blue-White Game
-
-
UConn top seed in women’s NCAA Tournament
-
UConn routs Albany 116-55 to win 108th straight game
-
Adams, Purvis lead Huskies past Houston, advances to semifinals against Cincinnati
-
UConn beats UCF in AAC semifinal for 106th straight win
-
UConn women begin postseason with dominating win over Tulsa
-
-
UConn women lead South Carolina 51-39 at end of 3rd quarter
-
How to get your discounted burrito from Moe’s in honor of the UConn women’s 100th straight win
-
Stunning Upset! UConn Huskies fall to Mississippi State 66-64 in Final Four matchup