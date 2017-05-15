Flags fly at half-staff in state for Peace Officers Memorial Day

HARTFORD — Governor Dannel P. Malloy announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day, a national observance that pays tribute to local, state, and federal law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

“Dedicating your career towards protecting the safety of others while potentially putting your own life at risk takes a certain kind of person, and we are forever grateful for the service these brave men and women give to our communities,” Malloy said in a statement. “Those who serve in law enforcement deserve our utmost respect for the work they perform each and every day. They safeguard our families, our homes, and our neighborhoods, and they personify what it means to be a public servant. The service of those who have given their lives in the line of duty will be forever honored. On Peace Officers Memorial Day, we pay tribute to the members of the law enforcement community who we’ve lost, and we also honor their families, who have sacrificed so much. We thank them tremendously.”

At a weekend vigil, 394 officer names were officially added to over 20,000 already listed on the The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in DC.

One Connecticut name was added to the list. Ralph Cosmer Young, from Connecticut Dept. of Motor Vehicles died in 1920.