FOX announces new primetime schedule

NEW YORK — FOX announced their new primetime schedule for the 2017-18 season.

The new dramas joining the schedule this fall are The Gifted and The Orville. Produced in association with Marvel Television, the family adventure series The Gifted tells the emotional story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family seeks help from an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

From Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane and director Jon Favreau, The Orville is a live-action, one-hour series set 400 years in the future that follows the adventures of The Orville, a mid-level exploratory spaceship, as its crew, both human and alien, face the wonders and dangers of outer space, while also dealing with the familiar, often humorous problems of everyday life.

The new comedy joining the lineup this fall is Ghosted, starring Craig Robinson and Adam Scott in an action-comedy about the partnership between two polar opposites – a cynical skeptic and a genius “true believer” in the paranormal, who are recruited to investigate unexplained phenomena in Los Angeles – all while uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race. Scott and Robinson also serve as executive producers on the series.

The FOX primetime slate was unveiled to the national advertising community during its annual programming presentation at the Beacon Theatre.

Here is the FOX fall 2017 primetime schedule:

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM LUCIFER

9:00-10:00 PM THE GIFTED (new)

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM LETHAL WEAPON

9:00-9:30 PM THE MICK

9:30-10:00 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM EMPIRE

9:00-10:00 PM STAR

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00 PM GOTHAM

9:00-10:00 PM THE ORVILLE (new)

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00 PM HELL’S KITCHEN

9:00-10:00 PM THE EXORCIST

SATURDAY

7:00-10:30 PM FOX SPORTS SATURDAY: FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

SUNDAY

7:00-7:30 PM NFL ON FOX

7:30-8:00 PM THE OT / BOB’S BURGERS

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS

8:30-9:00 PM GHOSTED (new)

9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY

9:30-10:00 PM THE LAST MAN ON EARTH