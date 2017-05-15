× KeyBank in Coventry remains closed after white powder found

COVENTRY — The KeyBank branch at 3534 Main Street in Coventry is closed until further notice, after a white powder was discovered inside the bank over the weekend.

Employees found the powder Saturday morning in an envelope left in the night deposit box at the KeyBank, according to bank officials.

They said three employees were inside the bank at the time and they were safely evacuated as hazmat teams were called in.

The bank said they are choosing to err on the side of caution, and with respect for any concerns held by employees and clients.

Keybank said clients can still complete banking transactions at the following nearby branches:

Storrs Branch at 596 Middle Turnpike

Tolland Branch at 215 Merrow Road

Columbia Branch at 164 Middletown Road

Willington Branch at 11 Phelps Way