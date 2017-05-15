× Medical examiner rules death of teen shot by Bridgeport police officer as homicide

BRIDGEPORT — The death of a teen shot by a Bridgeport police officer has been ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.

Jayson Negron, 15, died after being shot by Patrolman James Boulay on May 9. The Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death was homicide.

They said Negron had been shot in the torso and upper extremities, including lung, pulmonary trunk and right pulmonary artery.

Community leaders called for calm in the wake of the shooting. Negron’s family has called for more transparency in the investigation, including raising questions about a video taken moments after the shooting that showed Negron in the ground outside the car.

On Tuesday, Bridgeport police responded to reports of a stolen car. Police said the officers made a traffic stop in the city’s West End around 5 p.m. where they came across the stolen car.

Police said the officers attempted to pull the stolen car over. Police said the driver, Negron, refused their request to get out of the stolen car where he threw it into drive “trying to knock off the officer,” said Bridgeport Police Chief A.J. Perez. “Then, he put it in reverse, at a high rate of speed, pinning the officer almost underneath the vehicle.”

“At that point, the officer feared for his life, drew his weapon and shot the passenger and shot the operator of the vehicle,” said Perez.

The 21-year-old passenger, Julian Fyffe, of Bridgeport, is recovering in the hospital. Negron, who was a student at Bunnell High School in Stratford, was pronounced dead on the scene.