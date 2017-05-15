Morning clouds will thin out this afternoon, high in the mid-60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The same storm that brought us heavy rain on Saturday is sending us a few showers this morning, as it stalled over northern New England. Lots of clouds in the morning will slowly thin out for the afternoon.

You may notice the breeze during the day today, with gusts up to around 35 mph at times. Highs reach the middle 60s, which is still below average for this time of year (average is 71).

Now, the payoff: A big warmup on the way for the next few days, with 70s for highs Tuesday, and 80s for Wednesday and Thursday, cooling down closer to average levels by the weekend.

Forecast Details:

Today: Chance for a few early showers, then becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. High: 61-66.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: Mid 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High: Low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, very warm. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny, a bit cooler, but still nice. High: 75-81.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 70s.

