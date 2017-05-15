Mystic man seeks recognition for his brother who made the ultimate sacrifice during Korean War

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MYSTIC -- The brother of a soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice is working to get him the ultimate honor.

Joe Keenan was killed in combat during the Korean War and his brother Mike’s efforts go on.

Mike Keenan was able to help his brother to be posthumously awarded the Navy Cross but he is working to have him awarded the Medal of Honor, the most prestigious military medal given out.

"I've never been satisfied. This would be the ultimate honor. It would be our legacy that goes to our children," said Keenan.

Congressman Joe Courtney’s office has joined the efforts to assist the Keenan family but they say it could take years before the case is presented before the Navy, and they get an answer.