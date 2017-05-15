× Newtown police ask for public’s help in locating missing woman

NEWTOWN — Police in Newtown are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Jessica Guay, 36, of Alpine Drive in Sandy Hook was last seen on Thursday May 11. She is possibly driving a Gray 2005 Saturn Ion bearing CT Registration 252SGR.

Guay may be in the Danbury area, police said. Newtown Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (203) 426-5841.

“We are very concerned for her well being and officers have been working diligently attempting to locate Jessica and now need the publics help, we just need to know if Jessica is okay,” said Lt. Aaron Bahamonde.