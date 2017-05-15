× Newtown police locate missing woman

NEWTOWN — The Newtown Police Department said a missing woman has made contact with her family Tuesday morning.

They said the case is therefore no longer being investigated as a missing person case.

Jessica Guay, 36, of Alpine Drive in Sandy Hook was last seen on Thursday.

Newtown police released the following on their Facebook page Tuesday morning:

“Thank you everybody for your help! Jessica has made contact with her family and this case is no longer being investigated as a missing person case.

We especially like to thank the local media who got the information out and were instrumental in us being able to locate Jessica.”