Officials announce 113 state employees have received layoff notices

HARTFORD -- Officials announced Monday afternoon that over 100 state employees have received layoff notices in the fallout of the state's budget shortfall.

The Office of Policy and Management announced 113 people have received layoff notices at The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the Department of Social Services and the Office of Policy and Management.

The Malloy administration had to take immediate action to curb a more than $400 million current fiscal year deficit. The state is facing a projected budget deficit of more than $4 billion over the next two years.

Lawmakers have been leaning heavily on state labor unions to provide more than $700 million in concessions.