Several pets rescued from Mother’s Day fire in Stamford

STAMFORD — An investigation into the cause of a fire that broke out on Mother’s Day is underway in Stamford Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to a multi-family home at 8 Green Street just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, fire crews found a second floor porch engulfed in flames. The fire also extended into two apartments.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within 15 minutes.

No one was hurt in the fire, and several pets were rescued.

Two apartments were damaged, and the Red Cross helped two residents find temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.