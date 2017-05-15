× Redding school closed Monday due to water pressure issue

REDDING — Classes are cancelled at Joel Barlow High School Monday.

Classes have been cancelled due to a broken water pipe, which is part of the waste treatment system, according to the school district, who said there is no water pressure.

The school’s main office and guidance office will also be closed, according to the district.

The Easton, Redding and Region 9 school district is a tri-district composed of two Pre-K-8 school districts (Easton and Redding) that share a high school, Joel Barlow High School, which is its own separate school district. Each of the three districts has its own board of education.