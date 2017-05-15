× Pilot, co-pilot killed in small plane crash in New Jersey near Teterboro Airport

CARLSTADT, NJ — A small plane crashed in Carlstadt, New Jersey Monday afternoon, not far from Teterboro Airport, an official with the town police department said.

Two people, the pilot and co-pilot, were killed in the crash that happened around 3:30 p.m., PIX11 reports.

The plane was a Learjet 35 that crashed on approach to Runway 1 at Teterboro, an FAA spokesperson said. It crashed in a residential area about 1/4 mile from the airport. The plane was en route to the airport from Philadelphia International Airport.

Video from the scene showed plumes of dark, thick smoke billowing from the site of the crash.

The FAA is on its way to the scene of the crash.

A Learjet 35 can hold up to eight passengers.

