South Main Street in Seymour closed for fallen tree

SEYMOUR — A fallen tree closed South Main Street in Seymour Monday morning.

South Main Street in Seymour is closed between Maple and Pearl streets because a large tree fell on wires and damaged a telephone pole.

Police said the road will be closed until the tree is removed and damage to pole and wires is repaired.

Traffic is being rerouted around the area on to Pearl and Maple streets until the road can be reopened. Police ask drivers to follow the detour signs that are currently in place.

Eversource said 900 customers without of power around 11:30 a.m., but it has since been restored.