UConn football to play Boston College at Fenway Park this fall

STORRS — If you want to see some Husky football in Fenway Park, here’s your chance.

Tickets went on sale at noon on Monday for the Fenway Gridiron Series featuring three Division 1 teams from New England.

On Saturday, November 18, the UConn will host Boston College. This is the first game UConn will play at Fenway Park and the 77th for Boston College.

On Friday, November 10, Brown University will host Dartmouth College. This is the third time both teams have played in the park.

On Saturday, November 11, the UMass will host the University of Maine, the first college football game at Fenway Park for both schools.

