UConn legend Diana Taurasi weds ex-teammate Penny Taylor

PHOENIX — UConn legend Diana Taurasi has married former Phoenix Mercury teammate Penny Taylor, then played in the team’s season opener less than 24 hours later.

Taurasi, 34, has played for the Mercury since 2004, helping the team win three titles. She also helped the U.S. win four consecutive Olympic gold medals.

Following a highly decorated high school career, Taurasi enrolled at UConn and began playing for the women’s basketball team during the 2000–2001 season. She led the huskies to three consecutive NCAA championships.

The couple married Saturday.

Taurasi had a rough opener on Sunday, shooting 1-for-11 in the 68-58 loss to the Dallas Wings.

Taylor, who will turn 36 next week, retired last summer after a 13-year career in the WNBA. She played her final 10 seasons in Phoenix and is now the team’s director of player personnel.

She previously was married to a Brazilian beach volleyball player, but the couple divorced after three years. The two WNBA players had kept their relationship out of the public spotlight.