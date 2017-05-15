× Walmart Neighborhood Market closing in Bristol

BRISTOL — The Walmart Neighborhood Market in Bristol will close in June according to the company.

The company said the market will close on June 9. “After a careful and thoughtful review process, we have made the difficult decision to close our Walmart Neighborhood Market at 325 Oakland St,” said the company in an email. The Pharmacy will be open to customers through at least the end of May. Pharmacy staff will work with customers to transfer prescriptions to other pharmacies.

Walmart said employees would be able to transfer to other Walmart locations if they wanted.

Walmart operates more than 30 stores in the state.