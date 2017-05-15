× Wolcott residents advised on avoiding coyotes

WOLCOTT — The Wolcott Dog Pound is warning people about coyotes by giving some tips on how to keep you and your pets safe.

The wild animals have been sighted around Bound-Line, Coe, Munson and the walking trail area. But the pound says it’s normal for coyotes to be out in daylight this time of year.

Some advice they’re giving to residents is to keep cats indoors and dogs leashed when outside, secure your trash bins.

And if you cross a coyote, make noise by clapping or yelling as you back away.

