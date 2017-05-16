× 2017 CT Open seeks volunteers

NEW HAVEN — Do you want to be a part of this years Connecticut Open Tennis Tournament? Well here’s your chance.

The 2017 CT Open, which is set to take place from August 18-26, is looking for people to help them volunteer for numerous openings. Volunteer positions consist of: ball persons, in-stadium ushers, player transporters and general volunteers.

All volunteers receive a free uniform, tickets, meal vouchers, photo credential and parking. Also, volunteer time can be used toward community service hours.

“Much of our tournament’s success can be attributed to our dedicated volunteers who help make the event enjoyable for both the fans and players. Those involved, receive a behind-the-scenes look at one of Connecticut’s premiere gatherings while obtaining invaluable, resume-boosting experience from an international sporting event,” said Anne Worcester, tournament director, Connecticut Open presented by United Technologies.

The tournament will be held at the Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale in New Haven.

Those who are interested in volunteering, click here.