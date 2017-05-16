× Ambulance crash near Granby/East Granby town line under investigation

GRANBY — An accident involving an ambulance near the Granby and East Granby town line is under investigation.

The call came in shortly after 8 a.m. for the accident that happened on Route 20 on the Granby/ East Granby town line, near Cross Street is Evergreen Drive.

There was no road closure and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time and the crash is still under investigation.

The Granby Police and Fire departments responded.