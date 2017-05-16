× Convicted felon arrested after police say he threatened woman, children with loaded gun

HARTFORD — A man from West Hartford was arrested after police said he used a gun to threaten a woman and her children.

Hartford police were called to the Crab Shack on Park Street in Hartford at about 8:15 Sunday night for reports of a woman being threatened by somebody with a gun.

When they arrived, police said they saw 27-year-old Luis Galarza trying to get into a Nissan Maxima parked in the Crab Shack parking lot. He was identified as the man who pointed the gun at the woman in her car, with her children also inside.

Police said they found a stolen loaded handgun in the suspect’s waistband. He was detained without incident.

Galarza is now facing multiple charges, including breach of peace second, threatening first, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, theft of a firearm, and reckless endangerment.