DDS worker charged following death at state facility in Norwalk

NORWALK — Police have charged a Connecticut Department of Developmental Service (DDS) worker following the death a 50-year-old resident in 2016.

On May 16, Norwalk police said former employee Jamal Lee, 40 of Bridgeport, turned himself in to police and was charged with criminally negligent homicide.

On August 16, 2016, police said they responded to an unresponsive male at the Connecticut Department of Developmental Service Lower Fairfield Center located at 146 Silvermine Avenue. Police said Thomas Lanza, a fifty- year-old resident of the facility was taken to the Norwalk Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said, “The Department of Developmental Services is responsible for the planning, development and administration of complete, comprehensive and integrated statewide services for persons with intellectual disabilities.”

Police said an investigation that consisted of multiple warrants and interviews, determined that Lee was the person responsible for Lanza’s care on August 16.

Police added, “It was also determined that there was negligence in that care by not following the documented level of care protocol.”

Lee was given a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 25.