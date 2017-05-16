× East Hartford police arrest 43 in sweep for outstanding warrants

EAST HARTFORD — Police arrested 43 people in a sweep of people wanted on outstanding warrants Tuesday.

Police started making arrests Tuesday morning around 5 a.m. when teams of officers from East Hartford Police Department, the Connecticut Department of Corrections Parole Division, the Hartford Police Department, and the Manchester Office of Connecticut Adult Probation.

Police said most of the warrants served were for felonies. “Removing such wanted people from the streets enhances the quality of life for our Citizens, and helps to ensure public safety. Thanks to the cooperative effort of these agencies on this warrant sweep, our community is now safer,” said East Hartford Police Chief Scott Sansom.

Those arrested were as young as 19 and as old as 66. Many were charged with failure to appear in court and/or violation of probation.

Arrested were:

James Schofield, 42, of East Hartford, Threatening 2nd, Breach of Peace 2nd, Larceny 6th

Thomas Foss, 44, of East Hartford, Breach of Peace 2nd, Larceny 6th

Kenneth Greene, 45, of East Hartford, Registration of Sexual Offenders (2 counts)

Juan Sanchez, 66, of East Hartford, Breach of Peace 2nd, Conspiracy (2 counts) Harassment 2nd

Robert Walsh, 63, of Ivoryton, CT, Registration of Sexual Offenders (2 counts)

Ashon Armstrong, 19, of East Hartford, Violation of Probation

Nelson Harasz, 26, of Agawam, MA, Sexual Assault 2nd, Risk Of Injury, Sexual Assault 4th

Briana Lane, 20, of East Hartford, Insurance Fraud

Tyler Scruse, 51, of Hartford, Larceny 5th, Forgery 3rd

Taiyah Clarke, 38, of East Hartford, Assault 3rd, Criminal Mischief 3rd, Breach of Peace 2nd

John Astacio, 24, of East Hartford, Failure To Appear 2nd

Starquasia Davis, 22, of East Hartford, Disorderly Conduct

Kyle Sturgess, 32, of Hartford, Failure to Appear 1st

Rossie Williams, 49, of East Hartford, Registration of Sexual Offenders (5 counts)

Jermaine Clark, 34, of East Hartford, Assault 3rd, Disorderly Conduct

Marcus Vail, 33, of East Hartford, Failure to Appear 2nd

Jostiel Ortiz, 27, of East Hartford, Failure to Appear 2nd

Tran Thong, 55, of East Hartford, Violation of Probation

Manuel Castillo, 61, of East Hartford, Violation of Probation

Rashetta Tyrell, 35, of Glastonbury, Conspiracy / Robbery 1st

Stephen Deloy, 64, of Glastonbury, Operating Under the Influence

Jonathan Carr, 25, of East Hartford, Disorderly Conduct

Waleska Delgado, 36, of East Hartford, Disorderly Conduct

Jaysen Amaral, 21, of East Hartford, Violation of Protective Order

Elijah Robinson, 21, of East Hartford, Failure To Appear

Richard Messier, 53, of East Hartford, Breach Of Peace

Shaun Robert, 37, of East Hartford, Rick Of Injury, Assault

Maurice Nieves, 26, of East Hartford, Threatening, Disorderly Conduct

Desirie Santos, 48, of East Hartford, Violation of Protective Order

Herbert Hemingway Jr., 28, of East Hartford, Criminal Trespass

Shamyia Coleman, 19, of East Hartford, Failure To Appear

Travis St. John, 40, of East Hartford, Threatening 2nd

Glenn Schiche, 55, of East Hartford, Violation Of Protective Order

Roderick Edwards, 35, of East Hartford, Larceny 6th

Dominic Andreoli, 33, of East Hartford, Violation Of Probation

Heather Elek, 42, of East Hartford, Violation Of Probation

Charles Jackson, 35, of East Hartford, Violation Of Probation

Christopher Briathwaith, 33, of Hartford, Breach of Peace, Violation of Protective Order

Jacqueline Denning, 52, of East Hartford, Violation of Probation (2 counts)

Tyquan Strickalnd, 25, of East Hartford, Failure To Appear

David Vanalstyne, 21, of East Hartford, Violation Of Probation

David Lanier, 53, of East Hartford, Assault 3rd

Corey Williams, 34, of East Hartford, Violation Of Probation