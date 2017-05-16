East Hartford police arrest 43 in sweep for outstanding warrants
EAST HARTFORD — Police arrested 43 people in a sweep of people wanted on outstanding warrants Tuesday.
Police started making arrests Tuesday morning around 5 a.m. when teams of officers from East Hartford Police Department, the Connecticut Department of Corrections Parole Division, the Hartford Police Department, and the Manchester Office of Connecticut Adult Probation.
Police said most of the warrants served were for felonies. “Removing such wanted people from the streets enhances the quality of life for our Citizens, and helps to ensure public safety. Thanks to the cooperative effort of these agencies on this warrant sweep, our community is now safer,” said East Hartford Police Chief Scott Sansom.
Those arrested were as young as 19 and as old as 66. Many were charged with failure to appear in court and/or violation of probation.
Arrested were:
- James Schofield, 42, of East Hartford, Threatening 2nd, Breach of Peace 2nd, Larceny 6th
- Thomas Foss, 44, of East Hartford, Breach of Peace 2nd, Larceny 6th
- Kenneth Greene, 45, of East Hartford, Registration of Sexual Offenders (2 counts)
- Juan Sanchez, 66, of East Hartford, Breach of Peace 2nd, Conspiracy (2 counts) Harassment 2nd
- Robert Walsh, 63, of Ivoryton, CT, Registration of Sexual Offenders (2 counts)
- Ashon Armstrong, 19, of East Hartford, Violation of Probation
- Nelson Harasz, 26, of Agawam, MA, Sexual Assault 2nd, Risk Of Injury, Sexual Assault 4th
- Briana Lane, 20, of East Hartford, Insurance Fraud
- Tyler Scruse, 51, of Hartford, Larceny 5th, Forgery 3rd
- Taiyah Clarke, 38, of East Hartford, Assault 3rd, Criminal Mischief 3rd, Breach of Peace 2nd
- John Astacio, 24, of East Hartford, Failure To Appear 2nd
- Starquasia Davis, 22, of East Hartford, Disorderly Conduct
- Kyle Sturgess, 32, of Hartford, Failure to Appear 1st
- Rossie Williams, 49, of East Hartford, Registration of Sexual Offenders (5 counts)
- Jermaine Clark, 34, of East Hartford, Assault 3rd, Disorderly Conduct
- Marcus Vail, 33, of East Hartford, Failure to Appear 2nd
- Jostiel Ortiz, 27, of East Hartford, Failure to Appear 2nd
- Tran Thong, 55, of East Hartford, Violation of Probation
- Manuel Castillo, 61, of East Hartford, Violation of Probation
- Rashetta Tyrell, 35, of Glastonbury, Conspiracy / Robbery 1st
- Stephen Deloy, 64, of Glastonbury, Operating Under the Influence
- Jonathan Carr, 25, of East Hartford, Disorderly Conduct
- Waleska Delgado, 36, of East Hartford, Disorderly Conduct
- Jaysen Amaral, 21, of East Hartford, Violation of Protective Order
- Elijah Robinson, 21, of East Hartford, Failure To Appear
- Richard Messier, 53, of East Hartford, Breach Of Peace
- Shaun Robert, 37, of East Hartford, Rick Of Injury, Assault
- Maurice Nieves, 26, of East Hartford, Threatening, Disorderly Conduct
- Desirie Santos, 48, of East Hartford, Violation of Protective Order
- Herbert Hemingway Jr., 28, of East Hartford, Criminal Trespass
- Shamyia Coleman, 19, of East Hartford, Failure To Appear
- Travis St. John, 40, of East Hartford, Threatening 2nd
- Glenn Schiche, 55, of East Hartford, Violation Of Protective Order
- Roderick Edwards, 35, of East Hartford, Larceny 6th
- Dominic Andreoli, 33, of East Hartford, Violation Of Probation
- Heather Elek, 42, of East Hartford, Violation Of Probation
- Charles Jackson, 35, of East Hartford, Violation Of Probation
- Christopher Briathwaith, 33, of Hartford, Breach of Peace, Violation of Protective Order
- Jacqueline Denning, 52, of East Hartford, Violation of Probation (2 counts)
- Tyquan Strickalnd, 25, of East Hartford, Failure To Appear
- David Vanalstyne, 21, of East Hartford, Violation Of Probation
- David Lanier, 53, of East Hartford, Assault 3rd
- Corey Williams, 34, of East Hartford, Violation Of Probation