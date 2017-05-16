Exclusive: Passenger speaks out about Bridgeport officer-involved shooting that killed his friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT -- Julian Fyffe was a passenger in the car Jayson Negron was driving on May 9 when they got into an altercation with Bridgeport police. Negron, 15, died after being shot by an officer.

Police said the two were riding in a stolen a car and attempted to pull it over, when Negron refused to stop and threw it into drive.

“Trying to knock off the officer,” said Bridgeport Police Chief A.J. Perez. “Then, he put it in reverse, at a high rate of speed, pinning the officer almost underneath the vehicle.” That's when the officer shot at the pair, killing Negron.

Fyffe, 21, said Tuesday that they never pinned the officer with the car. He sat down with FOX61's Katie Corrado one week after the deadly incident to share his side of the story.

