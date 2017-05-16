× Farmington police warn public of car break-ins

FARMINGTON — Police said a national crime trend is taking place in a local community and police are urging everyone to be aware.

Farmington police said while many people are sleeping, thieves have been targeting and stealing from unlocked cars, typically during the overnight hours. Police said items such as cash, credit cards, electronics and keys to cars have been reported missing, resulting into other crimes such as stolen cars and identity thefts.

Officers said “The perpetrators believe they are hard to catch, engage the police in pursuit, and have a wanton disregard for public safety.”

Police added “Several of these perpetrators have been known to carry firearms while committing these crimes, and are involved in other serious crimes including armed robbery and drug use.”

Officers said several arrests have been made.

Police are urging everyone to lock their cars and remove any valuables from plain sight. Also, police ask that people leave their exterior home lights on to help assist in safeguarding and patrolling the neighborhoods.

Police said Farmington experienced thefts from unlocked cars this morning in the Main Street area of Farmington. It is asked to report any suspicious persons or activities to police immediately by calling 911.