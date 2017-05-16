× Granby police investigate car stolen out of Simsbury, connecting to break-ins at condo complex

GRANBY — Police said a stolen car found in Granby Tuesday morning was linked to an incident in Simsbury.

Police said that at around 1:30 a.m. a Simsbury police officer saw two suspicious cars traveling on Hopmeadow Street and pull into 971 Hopmeadow Street, the parking lot of a condominium complex.

The officer went to investigate and found several young men rummaging through parked vehicles. When they saw the officer, they got into two cars and took off. The officer tried to stop them but was unable to, according to police.

Police said another Simsbury officer was north of the scene and set up stop sticks. One of the cars went over the stop sticks and that deflated the tires.

This vehicle was found over the town line in Granby but the driver of the car took off into the woods, near Salmon Brook Street at Hemlock Road. Police said the car was stolen from Simsbury Monday night.

Police said several unlocked vehicles in the parking lot were rummaged through and items stolen. Police remind people to keep their cars locked and to not keep valuables inside.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 860-658-3145.