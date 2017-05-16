× Hackers claim to be holding Disney movie for ransom

BURBANK Ca — Disney’s next big movie may come out sooner than the studio would like.

Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger says hackers claim they have access to a Disney movie, and are demanding a ransom — or they’ll release the film online.

Iger says Disney is not paying, and it’s working with federal investigators on the case.

He didn’t name the movie, but one of the studio’s biggest anticipated summer releases, ironically, is “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” scheduled for release May 26th.

With digital projectors at almost all movie theaters, motion pictures are distributed to the multiplex on a hard drive via messenger with passwords sent separately.