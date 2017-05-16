× Lawmakers and the ACLU will meet to discuss new law on police transparency

HARTFORD– State Rep. Robyn Porter and State Sen. Gary Winfield, along with members of the black and Puerto Rican caucus and the ACLU of Connecticut, are looking to pass a bill that calls for amending state statute to provide for the immediate suspension without pay for any state or municipal police officer who uses excessive force.

The legislation would also automatically terminate any state or municipal police officer who is convicted of or pleads guilty to any crime related to the officer’s employment. Several community members said they want to see body cameras for every police officer in the city.

House Bill 6663, which aims to establish meaningful accountability for police officers who use excessive force, will be discussed at 10 a.m at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.